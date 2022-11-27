Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 781,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.90% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 70.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

