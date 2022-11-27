Long Pond Capital LP Acquires Shares of 230,516 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000,000. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

