Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0323 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $51.46 million and $478,314.81 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

