Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $498.77

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $498.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,135,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,115,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00239515 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.