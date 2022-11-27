Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Star Equity Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

