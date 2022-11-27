Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $113.40 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Lisk has a total market cap of $113.40 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005985 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005448 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,091,649 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

