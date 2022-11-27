Liquity Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Liquity has a market cap of $54.33 million and approximately $528,793.35 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,178,993 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

