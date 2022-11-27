Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $1.09

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $849.47 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,434,320 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

