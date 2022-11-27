LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Head to Head Analysis

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AVITA Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 0 0 2.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.06%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.58 $26.91 million $0.96 48.08 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 5.73 -$26.58 million ($1.19) -5.62

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 13.22% 9.33% 8.11% AVITA Medical -93.38% -32.11% -28.92%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats AVITA Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's skin to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical, Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

