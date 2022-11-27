Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Landec Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Landec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landec

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $833,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Landec by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

