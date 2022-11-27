Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

KGC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $38,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

