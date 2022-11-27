Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

