Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 273 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.23).

Several analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.19) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.48) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($3.96) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 247.70 ($2.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 774.06. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 359.80 ($4.25). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 3.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.