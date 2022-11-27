Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 5.77% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,101. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

