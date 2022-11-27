Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kering Stock Performance

KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €486.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €502.26. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

