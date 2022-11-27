Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278,979 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $107,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.88 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

