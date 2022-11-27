Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.