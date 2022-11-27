Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $96,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

