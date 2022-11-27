Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $87,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.6 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

