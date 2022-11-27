Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 166,786 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $124,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $467.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

