JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,873 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,930,000 after acquiring an additional 393,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,616,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,141 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after buying an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.