JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,873 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,930,000 after acquiring an additional 393,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,616,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,141 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after buying an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

