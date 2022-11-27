Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.51) to GBX 1,300 ($15.37) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Jet2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.