Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €37.19 ($37.95) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.54.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.