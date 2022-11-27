Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

