ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

ITV Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

ITV Company Profile

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

