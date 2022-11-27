ITEX Co. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
ITEX Stock Performance
ITEX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. ITEX has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.
ITEX Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITEX (ITEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.