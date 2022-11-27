ITEX Co. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

ITEX Stock Performance

ITEX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. ITEX has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

