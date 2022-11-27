iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given New $4.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.10 to $4.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.70.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in iQIYI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in iQIYI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

