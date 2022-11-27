IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Reaches $603.30 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $603.30 million and $5.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.