Insight Inv LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $529.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

