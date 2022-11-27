Insight Inv LLC Sells 200 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Insight Inv LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

AON opened at $307.08 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.