Insight Inv LLC Purchases Shares of 378 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

