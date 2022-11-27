Insight Inv LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

