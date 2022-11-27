Insight Inv LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

LNC stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

