Insight Inv LLC Buys Shares of 400 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

