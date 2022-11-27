Insight Inv LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

