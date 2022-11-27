Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Innospec Stock Performance
IOSP opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
