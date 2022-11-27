Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

