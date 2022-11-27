Huobi BTC Price Reaches $16,577.04 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $16,577.04 or 1.00119405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $646.00 million and approximately $151,266.26 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

