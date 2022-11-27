Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 14th

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.