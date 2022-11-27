Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,523,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,133,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.05. 1,119,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,124. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

