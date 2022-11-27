Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given a $2.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.84.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

About Home Point Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.