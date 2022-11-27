holoride (RIDE) 1-Day Volume Hits $270,440.41

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $270,440.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.34 or 0.07339000 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00033229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.07164788 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $307,830.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.