HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.18 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. HI has a market capitalization of $92.18 million and approximately $647,520.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,470.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00239711 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03359582 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $682,827.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

