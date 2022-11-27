Hedera Price Tops $0.0498 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $964.82 million and $9.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00078394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024146 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04967547 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,147,181.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

