Head to Head Survey: Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) versus Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.35 $4.52 million $0.69 5.51 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Freight Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 5.43% 16.08% 9.33% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wilhelmina International and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freight Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 621.39%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Freight Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

