Head to Head Review: Altus Power (AMPS) versus Its Rivals

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s competitors have a beta of -0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 583 3472 3229 64 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.40%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.28% 4.34% 0.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -341.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.21

Altus Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altus Power competitors beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

