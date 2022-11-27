Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at Barclays

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Halma Stock Performance
Shares of Halma stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Halma has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $43.87.
About Halma
