Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at Barclays

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of Halma stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Halma has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

About Halma

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

