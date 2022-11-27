H World Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTHT stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 112.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

