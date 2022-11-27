Guggenheim Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMGO. HC Wainwright downgraded Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

