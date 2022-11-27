Grin Price Reaches $0.0393 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Grin has a market cap of $3.86 million and $863,435.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,545.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00468497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00121152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00835039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00683033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00242830 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

