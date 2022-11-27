Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $194.01 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003907 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 173.1% higher against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $194.01 million and approximately $195,368.98 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

